NHL Playoff Pickem: Conference Finals: The puck drops on the NHL Conference Finals at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight when the Florida Panthers face the New York Rangers to decide the east. Tomorrow the Edmonton Oilers play the Dallas Stars in the west. Make your picks along with four props.
My picks:
Panthers in 6
Stars in 6
Top goals: Reinhart (FLA)
Top goalie (save %): Bobrovski
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Panthers
posted by tahoemoj at 01:57 PM on May 22, 2024
My picks:
Rangers in 6
Stars in 6
Top goals: Hyman (EDM)
Top goalie (save %): Bobrovski
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Panthers
posted by geneparmesan at 02:25 PM on May 22, 2024
My picks:
Panthers in 7
Oilers in 7
Top goals: C. McDavid (EDM)
Top goalie (save %): S. Bobrovsky (FLA)
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Panthers
posted by NoMich at 03:47 PM on May 22, 2024
My picks:
Rangers in 7
Oilers in 7
Top goals: Zach Hyman
Top goalie (save %): Igor Shesterkin
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Rangers
posted by ic23b at 05:19 PM on May 22, 2024
My picks:
Panthers in 6
Oilers in 7
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Panthers
I hate the Rangers (as an Islanders fan), and it may be clouding my picks. Lol.
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:52 PM on May 22, 2024
My picks:
Oilers in 7
Top goals: Zach Hyman
Top goalie (save %): Shesterkin
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Rangers
posted by rumple at 08:37 PM on May 22, 2024
It's 0-0 in the first, so if I may, I would choose Rangers in 6
posted by rumple at 08:39 PM on May 22, 2024
My picks:
Oilers in 6
Top goals: McJesus
Top goalie (save %): Skinner
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Rangers
It's 0-0 late 1st period, game 1 of NYR/FP, f i can, Florida in 6.
posted by tommybiden at 08:41 PM on May 22, 2024
I vote rumple should be able to select the Rangers ;-)
posted by tommybiden at 08:43 PM on May 22, 2024
If we're voting, I see no problem with either of you getting your picks in at 0-0 of the 1st period. But I'm a bit of a jackass, and rcade may have realized that at some point in the last 18 years, so my vote is of limited utility.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:49 PM on May 23, 2024
I agree that it's not too late for a game pick if it's knitted at zero.
posted by NoMich at 04:51 PM on May 23, 2024
My picks:
Panthers in 6
Stars in 6
Top goals: Carter Verhaeghe
Top goalie (save %): Jake Oettinger
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Rangers
Nothing better than your team starting a series this big on their own ice. Go Stars!
posted by rcade at 01:51 PM on May 22, 2024