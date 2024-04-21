Enter the NBA Playoff Pickem: Though four teams are still playing tonight to earn their spot, the NBA Playoffs begin Saturday at 1 p.m. when the Orlando Magic play the Cleveland Cavaliers. To play in our pickem, choose the winners of eight playoff series, the games needed, and four props.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:43 AM - 9 comments
My picks:
Cavaliers in 7
Timberwolves in 5
Knicks in 6
Nuggets in 6
Mavericks in 6
Bucks in 6
Celtics in 5
Thunder in 5
Top point scorer: GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
Top rebounder: NIKOLA JOKIC
Most points per game: Celtics
Team scoring 130: Celtics
posted by ic23b at 07:45 PM on April 19, 2024
My picks:
Magic in 5
Suns in 6
Knicks in 6
Nuggets in 5
Clippers in 5
Pacers in 7
Celtics in 5
Thunder in 5
Top point scorer: Doncic
Top rebounder: Jokic
Team scoring 130: Celtics
Most points in one game: Nuggets
Celtics vs Heat again. Let's just say that Celtics are not about to let Miami take them down again. I might be wrong about the number of games in each series, but I'm pretty sure of the winners.
posted by Howard_T at 11:36 PM on April 19, 2024
The Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans have joined the party. You can now pick them to beat the Thunder and Celtics (sorry, Howard).
posted by rcade at 08:00 AM on April 20, 2024
Revised picks:
Celtics in 5
Thunder in 6
posted by rcade at 08:00 AM on April 20, 2024
My picks:
Cavaliers in 5
Suns in 6
76ers in 6
Nuggets in 5
Mavericks in 6
Bucks in 5
Celtics in 4
Thunder in 5
Top point scorer: K. Duran (PHX)
Top rebounder: R. Gobert (MIN)
Most points per game: Celtics
Team scoring 130: Celtics
Go Pistons!!
posted by NoMich at 09:47 AM on April 20, 2024
My picks:
Cavaliers in 6
Timberwolves in 5
Knicks in 5
Nuggets in 5
Mavericks in 5
Bucks in 6
Celtics in 6
Thunder in 5
Top point scorer: Jayson Tatum
Top rebounder: Rudy Gobert
Most points per game: Celtics
Team scoring 130: Nuggets
posted by werty at 10:19 AM on April 20, 2024
My picks:
Magic in 6
Suns in 5
Knicks in 7
Nuggets in 6
Mavericks in 5
Pacers in 6
Celtics in 4
Thunder in 5
Top point scorer: Luka Doncic
Top rebounder: Nikola Jokic
Most points per game: Celtics
Team scoring 130: Pacers
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:13 PM on April 20, 2024
Revised picks:
Most points in one game: Mavericks
posted by rcade at 12:54 PM on April 20, 2024
My picks:
Magic in 6
Timberwolves in 7
Knicks in 6
Nuggets in 5
Mavericks in 6
Pacers in 6
Top point scorer: Luka Doncic
Top rebounder: Nikola Jokic
Most points per game: Pacers
Team scoring 130: Mavericks
The Mavericks lost one game more than the Clippers this season and they have identical 25-16 home records. One outscored opponents by 2.3 points a game, the other 3.3. Going with Dallas here because I was born 3 miles from the American Airlines Center.
The TBDs will become actual teams on the form tonight.
posted by rcade at 10:48 AM on April 19, 2024