NFL Playoff Pickem Champion: rcade: This news is ridiculously late to everyone but me -- the NFL Playoff Pickem champion is Rogers "The Greek" Cadenhead. I really wish I'd placed an actual bet on the Chiefs to win by 3. I still have one more week to hit the tiebreaker, since I predicted a Taylor/Travis breakup on April 27. Some of you believe in the power of love.

posted by rcade to football at 11:33 PM - 1 comment