January 24, 2024

NBA Pickem Week 13: Saturday Tripleheader Edition: There are seven games to pick on the NBA schedule, starting tonight on ABC and ending with a Saturday tripleheader on the same network. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:01 AM - 6 comments

Current Standings

posted by rcade at 10:01 AM on January 24, 2024

My picks:

Mavericks by 6
Thunder by 16 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 13 (slam dunk)
Kings by 9
Knicks by 4
Nuggets by 3
Lakers by 8

posted by rcade at 10:04 AM on January 24, 2024

My picks:

Suns by 8
Thunder by 8
Celtics by 8
Kings by 8
Knicks by 8
Nuggets by 8
Warriors by 8

posted by NoMich at 11:16 AM on January 24, 2024

My picks:

Suns by 8
Thunder by 11 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 9
Warriors by 5
Knicks by 6
Nuggets by 9
Lakers by 3

posted by Howard_T at 03:52 PM on January 24, 2024

My picks:

Mavericks by 9
Thunder by 13 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 7
Kings by 11
Knicks by 8
Nuggets by 9
Warriors by 4

I appreciate NoMich's tribute to Antoine Walker.

posted by Ufez Jones at 05:31 PM on January 24, 2024

My picks:

Celtics by 5 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8
Knicks by 11 (slam dunk)
76ers by 9
Warriors by 7

posted by werty at 09:58 PM on January 24, 2024

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.