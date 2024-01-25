NBA Pickem Week 13: Saturday Tripleheader Edition: There are seven games to pick on the NBA schedule, starting tonight on ABC and ending with a Saturday tripleheader on the same network. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:01 AM - 6 comments
My picks:
Mavericks by 6
Thunder by 16 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 13 (slam dunk)
Kings by 9
Knicks by 4
Nuggets by 3
Lakers by 8
posted by rcade at 10:04 AM on January 24, 2024
My picks:
Suns by 8
Thunder by 8
Celtics by 8
Kings by 8
Knicks by 8
Nuggets by 8
Warriors by 8
posted by NoMich at 11:16 AM on January 24, 2024
My picks:
Suns by 8
Thunder by 11 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 9
Warriors by 5
Knicks by 6
Nuggets by 9
Lakers by 3
posted by Howard_T at 03:52 PM on January 24, 2024
My picks:
Mavericks by 9
Thunder by 13 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 7
Kings by 11
Knicks by 8
Nuggets by 9
Warriors by 4
I appreciate NoMich's tribute to Antoine Walker.
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:31 PM on January 24, 2024
My picks:
Celtics by 5 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8
Knicks by 11 (slam dunk)
76ers by 9
Warriors by 7
posted by werty at 09:58 PM on January 24, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 10:01 AM on January 24, 2024