NBA Pickem Week 12: Jimmy Buckets Edition: There are eight national TV games on the NBA sked this week but no chance to see Jimmy Butler back from injury. TNT starts us off with a doubleheader tonight of Nuggets at Sixers and Thunder at Clips. I am in first followed by Ufez 50 back. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:50 AM - 4 comments
My picks:
76ers by 6
Clippers by 10 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 3
Mavericks by 8
Raptors by 7
Timberwolves by 25 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 9
Does it seem to anyone else that home court advantage matters a lot more than in the past? Even top teams on the road are often expected to lose.
posted by rcade at 09:56 AM on January 16, 2024
Revised picks:
Warriors by 7
posted by rcade at 09:57 AM on January 16, 2024
My picks:
Nuggets by 8
Clippers by 8
Cavaliers by 8
Mavericks by 8
Raptors by 8
Timberwolves by 10 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8
Mavericks by 8
posted by NoMich at 11:06 AM on January 16, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 09:50 AM on January 16, 2024