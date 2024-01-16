January 16, 2024

NBA Pickem Week 12: Jimmy Buckets Edition: There are eight national TV games on the NBA sked this week but no chance to see Jimmy Butler back from injury. TNT starts us off with a doubleheader tonight of Nuggets at Sixers and Thunder at Clips. I am in first followed by Ufez 50 back. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:50 AM - 4 comments

posted by rcade at 09:50 AM on January 16, 2024

My picks:

76ers by 6
Clippers by 10 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 3
Mavericks by 8
Raptors by 7
Timberwolves by 25 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 9

Does it seem to anyone else that home court advantage matters a lot more than in the past? Even top teams on the road are often expected to lose.

posted by rcade at 09:56 AM on January 16, 2024

Revised picks:

Warriors by 7

posted by rcade at 09:57 AM on January 16, 2024

My picks:

Nuggets by 8
Clippers by 8
Cavaliers by 8
Mavericks by 8
Raptors by 8
Timberwolves by 10 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8
Mavericks by 8

posted by NoMich at 11:06 AM on January 16, 2024

