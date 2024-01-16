January 15, 2024

Pat McAfee: MLK Day Reminds Me I Was Cancelled: Did Pat McAfee learn anything from the controversy when Aaron Rodgers implied Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and his new ESPN gig became a political football? No, he did not. "Obviously it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He had a dream," McAfee said today on his show. "And I think LANK was one of the closest we’ve had to potentially that dream coming to fruition. ... Now, as somebody who was canceled by both parties last week, both of them canceled me. Two political parties canceled me last week and we are still alive. Let’s remember we don’t need all the outside noise. All we need is a little bit of love."

posted by rcade to football at 04:04 PM - 6 comments