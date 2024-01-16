Pat McAfee: MLK Day Reminds Me I Was Cancelled: Did Pat McAfee learn anything from the controversy when Aaron Rodgers implied Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and his new ESPN gig became a political football? No, he did not. "Obviously it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He had a dream," McAfee said today on his show. "And I think LANK was one of the closest we’ve had to potentially that dream coming to fruition. ... Now, as somebody who was canceled by both parties last week, both of them canceled me. Two political parties canceled me last week and we are still alive. Let’s remember we don’t need all the outside noise. All we need is a little bit of love."
I happen to know a sports radio personality. My take is that tribal, smarmy in-studio bro power overrides any semblance of reflective insight, workplace navigational ability and discipline.
It's a team sport. And woe betide the on-camera dude who has no doodads, swag and memorabilia festooning his spot at the table.
At my age, my wife wants to know what beverages McAfee keeps at his desk that render him unable to sit down comfortably and why he sometimes stands behind a chair. I've expressed to her my willingness to have what he's having.
posted by beaverboard at 06:40 PM on January 15, 2024
Pathetic manbaby.
posted by NoMich at 08:04 PM on January 15, 2024
Punters smh
posted by tron7 at 10:36 PM on January 15, 2024
The only clutter done well in the sportstalk world is Men With Blazers. Especially that sweet George Michael Sports Machine neon sign.
posted by rcade at 09:42 AM on January 16, 2024
I still enjoy the Dan Patrick Show quite a bit.
posted by NoMich at 10:53 AM on January 16, 2024
First he attacks a longtime ESPN exec and now this.
I'll be surprised if McAfee is still on ESPN a year from now. His early ratings aren't blowing the doors off the network and he seems too dumb to play the political game in Bristol.
posted by rcade at 04:20 PM on January 15, 2024