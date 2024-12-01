January 11, 2024

Bill Belichick Leaving Patriots After 24 Seasons: In what is being described as a mutual decision with team owner Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick is leaving the New England Patriots after 24 seasons, ESPN reports. The team won't seek compensation for letting him go with a year remaining on his contract, making it easier for him to coach a new team next season. Belichick's teams won six Super Bowls, 333 games (second all-time) and 21 winning seasons.

posted by rcade to football at 08:48 AM - 3 comments