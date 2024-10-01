NBA Pickem Week 11: MLK Day Edition: There are eight national games on the NBA calendar this week, starting Wednesday night and ending with a doubleheader on TNT for Martin Luther King Day. Ufez wins the week with 25 and is 52 points off the lead. Make your picks.
My picks:
Pelicans by 5
Nuggets by 13 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8
Suns by 2
76ers by 14 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 3
Hawks by 10 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 30 (slam dunk)
Wanted to pick the Pelicans to steal one from the Nuggets on the road. Might still do that later.
That Warriors/Grizzlies matchup on TNT was a lot more exciting a few days ago.
posted by rcade at 01:09 PM on January 09, 2024
My picks:
Pelicans by 8
Nuggets by 14 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6
Suns by 9 (slam dunk)
76ers by
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Hawks by 7
Grizzlies by 6
I get locked out of Grizzlies (and Pacers) games under "local" restrictions so I won't get to watch the Mavs tonight, but the Minnesota @ Orlando matchup looks like it could be a fun alternative. I love catching the interconference games when I get the chance.
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:20 PM on January 09, 2024
Revised picks:
76ers by 11
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:20 PM on January 09, 2024
My picks:
Warriors by 2
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 6
Suns by 5
76ers by 12 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 6 (slam dunk)
Hawks by 9
Warriors by 3 (slam dunk)
posted by werty at 08:07 PM on January 09, 2024
My picks:
Warriors by 6
Nuggets by 11 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8
Suns by 7
Kings by 9
Nuggets by 13 (slam dunk)
Hawks by 4
Warriors by 10
2 trips into Boston this week. Wednesday to take in Cs vs T-wolves and Thursday for a watch party for season ticket members Cs vs Bucks. Should be a fun time.
posted by Howard_T at 09:21 PM on January 09, 2024
