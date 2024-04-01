NBA Pickem Week 10: American Broadcasting Corporation Edition: This week has six games airing on national television, starting tonight with the Chicago Bulls vs. the New York Knicks on ABC. Werty wins the week with 49, getting five of six with three locks. I'm in first by 56. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:23 PM - 8 comments
My picks:
Knicks by 12 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 3
Bucks by 31 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 7
76ers by 13 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 2
I wonder if anyone keeps track of how NBA teams play on national games. I have a hunch that LeBron and the Lakers will play better tonight because it's on ESPN than they would otherwise.
posted by rcade at 12:27 PM on January 03, 2024
My picks:
Knicks by 13 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 11 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 8
Nuggets by 9
76ers by 7
Lakers by 15 (slam dunk)
Per rcade's question: I don't see any difference in quality or intensity of play by the teams in nationally broadcast games. I do see that many such games tend to be closer than perhaps they should be. ESPN and TNT viewers will look for other things to watch if the game is a blowout early. Does the officiating have something to do with this?
posted by Howard_T at 03:03 PM on January 03, 2024
My picks:
Knicks by 8
Lakers by 8
Bucks by 12 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8
76ers by 8
Lakers by 8
posted by NoMich at 04:02 PM on January 03, 2024
My picks:
Knicks by 7
Heat by 6
Bucks by 15 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 2
Knicks by 3
Lakers by 11 (slam dunk)
posted by werty at 06:41 PM on January 03, 2024
My son (who is making all our picks) is wondering whether rcade buys himself the prize if he wins the league.
posted by werty at 06:42 PM on January 03, 2024
My picks:
Lakers by 9
Bucks by 11 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 10 (slam dunk)
76ers by 6
Grizzlies by 4
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:28 PM on January 03, 2024
Current Standings
