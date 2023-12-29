December 28, 2023

Did the Broncos Just Give Up on Russell Wilson?: The Denver Broncos are benching Russell Wilson for the final two weeks of the season, a move that prevents his $37 million contract next season from being fully guaranteed in case of injury. It now becomes guaranteed if he's still on the team March 18, 2024. Wilson has 3,070 passing yards and 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. His passer rating is above that of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. But Denver might be done with him.

posted by rcade to football at 12:43 PM - 1 comment