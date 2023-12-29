Did the Broncos Just Give Up on Russell Wilson?: The Denver Broncos are benching Russell Wilson for the final two weeks of the season, a move that prevents his $37 million contract next season from being fully guaranteed in case of injury. It now becomes guaranteed if he's still on the team March 18, 2024. Wilson has 3,070 passing yards and 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. His passer rating is above that of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. But Denver might be done with him.
It's the guaranteed money against the dead cap money. Both are huge.
I'd like to know when the Walton ownership group first began negotiating to buy the team and where the Broncos prior owners were with the acquisition of Wilson at that time.
The team traded for Wilson in March 2022. The P&S agreement with Walton et al. wasn't announced till June.
If the Walton group was exploring the purchase of the Broncos while they were still working on a trade for Wilson, then new ownership must have tacitly approved of the trade and Wilson's extension. And the prior hiring of head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
I don't care how much money the Walton group has. They paid a premium for a franchise that had just made two questionable decisions (that have since proved disastrous) and are now paying Payton 18 million a year to maybe not be an elite head coach.
The owners may have to spend their way out of the hole they're in to have a competitive team again anytime soon. As a casual observer, I hate roster buying. George Steinbrenner saw to that many years ago.
Perhaps a seasoned, astute new owner buying in just a few weeks earlier would have nixed the Wilson trade as a contingency of purchase. At least the Walton group didn't waste any time ditching Hackett.
posted by beaverboard at 01:51 PM on December 28, 2023