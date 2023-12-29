December 26, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 9: NBA TV Edition: There are no games on the usual suspects this week, so the NBA Pickem is offering seven games that will air on NBA TV. The first is the Indiana Pacers at the Houston Rockets tonight at 8 p.m. I'm in first over Ufez and Werty wins the week with 35. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:21 AM - 7 comments