NBA Pickem Week 9: NBA TV Edition: There are no games on the usual suspects this week, so the NBA Pickem is offering seven games that will air on NBA TV. The first is the Indiana Pacers at the Houston Rockets tonight at 8 p.m. I'm in first over Ufez and Werty wins the week with 35. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:21 AM - 7 comments
My picks:
Rockets by 7
Clippers by 27 (slam dunk)
Raptors by 3
Celtics by 30 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 3
Bucks by 9 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 3
The ESPN Matchup Predictor for Pistons/Celtics has the largest win prediction for one team I've ever seen: Boston 97%.
posted by rcade at 09:38 AM on December 26, 2023
My picks:
Rockets by 10 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 12 (slam dunk)
Wizards by 5
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 6
Cavaliers by 6
Clippers by 6
posted by NoMich at 10:20 AM on December 26, 2023
My picks:
Pacers by 6
Clippers by 14 (slam dunk)
Raptors by 5
Celtics by 18 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 5
Cavaliers by 4
Clippers by 6
Happy Boxing Day, SpoFites.
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:55 PM on December 26, 2023
My picks:
Rockets by 7
Clippers by 13 (slam dunk)
Raptors by 15 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 16 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 9
Cavaliers by 4
Clippers by 6
How could I have confused Warriors with Kings? I am rather gratified for the Celtics very good play at both ends of the floor. Keep it up, Green.
posted by Howard_T at 04:00 PM on December 26, 2023
My picks:
Clippers by 11 (slam dunk)
Raptors by 6
Celtics by 18 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 3
Bucks by 9
Clippers by 7 (slam dunk)
posted by werty at 09:38 PM on December 26, 2023
Picks:
Clippers by 14 (slam dunk) Raptors by 12(slam dunk) Celtics by 6 Warriors by 8 Bucks by 14 (slam dunk)
cheers, boca flower, Spain
posted by boca33 at 10:36 PM on December 27, 2023
Current Standings
I completely overlooked the Christmas Day slate in last week's pickem schedule. Sorry for that lump of coal.
posted by rcade at 09:22 AM on December 26, 2023