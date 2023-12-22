NBA Pickem Week 8: Ja Morant Edition: There's a light week of national games this week beginning tonight with a TNT doubleheader of Memphis at New Orleans and Boston at Golden State. Ja Morant is eligible to come back tonight after his 25-game suspension. I'm in first and won the week. It is good to be me. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:23 AM - 8 comments
My picks:
Grizzlies by 8
Celtics by 10 (slam dunk)
76ers by 14 (slam dunk)
Kings by 3
Nets by 3
Warriors by 14
Picking Memphis. But do I really feel the way I feel?
posted by rcade at 09:27 AM on December 19, 2023
My picks:
Pelicans by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6
76ers by 6
Kings by 6
Nuggets by 6
Warriors by 10 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 10:10 AM on December 19, 2023
My picks:
Pelicans by 9
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
Timberwolves by 7 (slam dunk)
Kings by 6
Nuggets by 11 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 14 (slam dunk)
Celtics were nearly unstoppable in their 5 game homestand. Went to all 5, and enjoyed them thoroughly. I look for the W streak to continue tonight, but with a road back-to-back (no Al Horford on the 2nd night) and a travel disadvantage, they will probably drop one to the former Rochester Royals.
posted by Howard_T at 03:04 PM on December 19, 2023
My picks:
Pelicans by 5
Celtics by 15 (slam dunk)
76ers by 6
Kings by 4
Nuggets by 8
Warriors by 5
That T-Wolves at 76ers game could be one of the best of the season.
And then there's the Wizards/Warriors game.
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:03 PM on December 19, 2023
My picks:
Celtics by 11
76ers by 5
Celtics by 9 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 6 (slam dunk)
I don't get emails about the NBA Pick'em, so I miss every first game. I do get them for NFL
posted by werty at 07:58 PM on December 19, 2023
I made a fix that should start sending you pickem emails again.
posted by rcade at 08:40 AM on December 21, 2023
Thanks!
posted by werty at 08:25 PM on December 21, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 09:23 AM on December 19, 2023