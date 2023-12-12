December 12, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 7: Same Old Season Edition: With the end of the In-Season Tournament and the Los Angeles Lakers sewing their new championship banner, the NBA returns to normal play this week with doubleheaders on TNT, NBA TV and ESPN. The first game is tonight on TNT when the Lakers play the Mavs. Howard_T wins the week with 57. I'm in first overall. Make your picks and think good thoughts for the Spurs after 17 straight losses.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:24 AM - 5 comments