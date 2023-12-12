NBA Pickem Week 7: Same Old Season Edition: With the end of the In-Season Tournament and the Los Angeles Lakers sewing their new championship banner, the NBA returns to normal play this week with doubleheaders on TNT, NBA TV and ESPN. The first game is tonight on TNT when the Lakers play the Mavs. Howard_T wins the week with 57. I'm in first overall. Make your picks and think good thoughts for the Spurs after 17 straight losses.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:24 AM - 5 comments
My picks:
Mavericks by 8
Suns by 3
posted by rcade at 09:26 AM on December 12, 2023
Revised picks:
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 7
Lakers by 11 (slam dunk)
Suns by 3
The In-Season Tournament was entertaining after the group stage. Maybe they should go full knockout.
posted by rcade at 09:30 AM on December 12, 2023
My picks:
Lakers by 8
Suns by 8
Celtics by 10 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 8
Lakers by 12 (slam dunk)
Suns by 8
posted by NoMich at 09:34 AM on December 12, 2023
My picks:
Mavericks by 7
Suns by 12 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8
Clippers by 4
Lakers by 11 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 4
The Pistons have lost a full 20 in a row and still can't get any recognition.
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:26 PM on December 12, 2023
