December 06, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 6 Part 2: In-Season Semifinals Edition: The semifinals of the first NBA In-Season Tournament are Thursday. The Pacers visit the Bucks at 5 p.m. Eastern followed by the Pelicans at the Lakers at 9 p.m. Pick the winners of those games and the Clippers at the Jazz on Friday.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:27 PM - 9 comments