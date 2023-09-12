NBA Pickem Week 6 Part 2: In-Season Semifinals Edition: The semifinals of the first NBA In-Season Tournament are Thursday. The Pacers visit the Bucks at 5 p.m. Eastern followed by the Pelicans at the Lakers at 9 p.m. Pick the winners of those games and the Clippers at the Jazz on Friday.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:27 PM - 9 comments
Revised picks:
Bucks by 7
Lakers by 3
Clippers by 14 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 11:31 PM on December 06, 2023
Revised picks:
Bucks by 13 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 11 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 05
posted by werty at 07:24 AM on December 07, 2023
Revised picks:
Bucks by 6
Lakers by 8
Clippers by 8
posted by NoMich at 08:13 AM on December 07, 2023
Revised picks:
Bucks by 7
Lakers by 9
Clippers by 11 (slam dunk)
posted by Howard_T at 12:45 PM on December 07, 2023
In the meantime I will be at the 9th place game between the Celtics and the Knicks.
posted by Howard_T at 05:10 PM on December 07, 2023
Revised picks:
Lakers by 11 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 12 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:46 PM on December 07, 2023
Revised picks:
Lakers by 13 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 11:43 PM on December 08, 2023
Revised picks:
Lakers by 8
posted by Howard_T at 12:10 AM on December 09, 2023
After the semifinals have been played the final will be played Saturday at 8 p.m. That game will be added to the pickem.
posted by rcade at 11:29 PM on December 06, 2023