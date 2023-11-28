NBA Pickem Week 5: Group Stage Edition: There are seven NBA games to pick this week, starting Tuesday on TNT when the Bucks visit the Heat. Next week's pickem will begin Monday so that the first two quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament can be part of this contest. Ufez leads the pickem by nine. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 04:44 PM - 4 comments
My picks:
Bucks by 8
Kings by 10 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 10
Heat by 7
Warriors by 13 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 04:49 PM on November 27, 2023
My picks:
Heat by 8
Kings by 8
Kings by 10 (slam dunk)
Heat by 6
Warriors by 6
Celtics by 8
Suns by 6
posted by NoMich at 04:55 PM on November 27, 2023
My picks:
Bucks by 5
Kings by 8
Kings by 6
Heat by 9
Clippers by 7
Celtics by 9 (slam dunk)
Suns by 14 (slam dunk)
posted by Howard_T at 08:41 PM on November 27, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 04:45 PM on November 27, 2023