CFL Pickem: Grey Cup Edition: For the first time ever, the Montreal Alouettes play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the championship of the Canadian Football League. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday and Green Day is performing at halftime. Gonna look for some poutine fries and all-dressed potato chips in Florida for this Grey Cup. I'm leading big and looking for my third title in this pickem when the one further south has eluded me. Good luck pickem peeps!
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 14
Grey Cup MVP: Zach Collaros
Top rusher: Brady Oliviera
Top receiver: Austin Mack
Tiebreaker: 44
posted by rcade at 04:02 PM on November 17, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 22 (lock)
Grey Cup MVP: Collaros
Top rusher: Oliveira
Top receiver: Lawler
Tiebreaker: 52
posted by tommybiden at 05:11 PM on November 17, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 20 (lock)
Grey Cup MVP: COLLAROS, Zach
Top rusher: OLIVEIRA, Brady
Top receiver: MACK, Austin
Tiebreaker: 34
posted by ic23b at 06:10 PM on November 17, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Grey Cup MVP: Collaros (Winnipeg)
Top rusher: Oliveira
Top receiver: Lawler
Tiebreaker: 51
Looks like I'm doomed to finish 4th, but that's ok, I'll still give my opinion/lol.
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:07 AM on November 18, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 04:01 PM on November 17, 2023