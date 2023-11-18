November 17, 2023

CFL Pickem: Grey Cup Edition: For the first time ever, the Montreal Alouettes play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the championship of the Canadian Football League. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday and Green Day is performing at halftime. Gonna look for some poutine fries and all-dressed potato chips in Florida for this Grey Cup. I'm leading big and looking for my third title in this pickem when the one further south has eluded me. Good luck pickem peeps!

posted by rcade to football at 04:01 PM - 5 comments