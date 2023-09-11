NBA Pickem Week 3: In-Season Tournament Edition: There are six games to pick this week starting Wednesday night with an ESPN doubleheader of Spurs/Knicks and Warriors/Nuggets. Because the only other national TV games are a ESPN twofer on Friday, we're also picking two Thursday night games on NBA TV: Bucks/Pacers and Hawks/Magic. Enjoy the chance to pick an Orlando game, because that does not happen often. Our pickem leader is now Werty after a week-best 24.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:31 PM - 9 comments
My picks:
Knicks by 13 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 3
Bucks by 19 (slam dunk)
Magic by 4
Knicks by 17 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 08:38 PM on November 06, 2023
Revised picks:
Suns by 9 (slam dunk)
I do not understand the tournament at all.
posted by rcade at 08:40 PM on November 06, 2023
My picks:
Knicks by 8
Warriors by 7
Pacers by 3
Magic by 9
Knicks by 6
Suns by 11
posted by Howard_T at 01:59 AM on November 07, 2023
My picks:
Knicks by 8
Nuggets by 6
posted by NoMich at 09:03 AM on November 08, 2023
My picks:
Knicks by 6
Nuggets by 8
Pacers by 4
Hawks by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:04 PM on November 08, 2023
Hey rcade, the early game Friday night should be Brooklyn @ Boston (it's currently showing as a repeat of the Spurs @ Knicks).
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:21 PM on November 08, 2023
My picks:
Warriors by 2
Bucks by 13 (slam dunk)
Hawks by 8
Knicks by 3
Suns by 5
Missed the first game yet again. (Would have gone Spurs by 6.)
posted by werty at 07:35 PM on November 08, 2023
Revised picks:
Bucks by 6
Hawks by 8
posted by NoMich at 08:05 AM on November 09, 2023
Current Standings
Sorry about the confusion last week that led some players to miss out on picking the first night's games. I hope the earlybirds made up for it by blowing a Suns lock.
posted by rcade at 08:32 PM on November 06, 2023