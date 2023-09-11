November 06, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 3: In-Season Tournament Edition: There are six games to pick this week starting Wednesday night with an ESPN doubleheader of Spurs/Knicks and Warriors/Nuggets. Because the only other national TV games are a ESPN twofer on Friday, we're also picking two Thursday night games on NBA TV: Bucks/Pacers and Hawks/Magic. Enjoy the chance to pick an Orlando game, because that does not happen often. Our pickem leader is now Werty after a week-best 24.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:31 PM - 9 comments