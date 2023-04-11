CFL Pickem Week 22: Division Semifinals Edition: The Canadian Football League playoffs begin Saturday. Hamilton visits Montreal at 3 p.m. Eastern and Calgary goes to B.C. at 6:30 p.m. The games will be streamed for free on CFL+. I'm in first but the lead is narrower after Ic23b won the week with 60 points. Make your picks.
My picks:
Alouettes by 13 (lock)
Lions by 17 (lock)
Love me some playoff football in November.
posted by rcade at 01:17 PM on November 03, 2023
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 13 (lock)
Lions by 22 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 01:40 PM on November 03, 2023
My picks:
Alouettes by 6 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 02:30 PM on November 03, 2023
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 4 (lock)
Lions by 17 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:02 PM on November 03, 2023
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 12 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 08:55 PM on November 03, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 12:43 PM on November 03, 2023