November 01, 2023

Texas Rangers Win World Series: Something I've been waiting to say since I was a seven-year-old in Garland, Texas, in 1974 listening to games on WBAP when I was supposed to be asleep: The Texas Rangers have won the World Series!
Must feel good! I'm in the same time frame waiting for Vancouver to win the Stanley Cup, which may well never happen /spit.
posted by rumple at 03:54 PM on November 02, 2023
The concern is that other clubs will now want to build a new corrugated stadium as a good luck charm.
I just want to see the Mariners get to play in the Series, outcome regardless.
posted by beaverboard at 05:05 PM on November 02, 2023
What fun run. I hate that El Bombi wasn't able to play the whole series, but the Rangers took that setback in stride while the D-backs kept getting derailed by errors and missed opportunities (*so* many missed opportunities).
For a season that began (and ended!) with just the hopes of making the Wild Card, Texas looked cool as all hell throughout the playoff run. Bochy, Seager, and Eovaldi's experience really shined through. Going 11-0 on the road is an incredible feat.
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:26 PM on November 02, 2023
Since the Rangers brain trust is basically all former Padres (even if they were also involved with the Rangers at some point in their playing careers), I'm going to pretend the Padres had something to do with it.
Bonus for a UVa pitcher on the mound at the end of it.
posted by LionIndex at 05:55 PM on November 02, 2023
And the Padres got A.J. Preller from the Rangers, where he was Jon Daniels' former frat brother and climbed the ladder.
I still can't believe the Texas Rangers are the champions. I still was doubting it would happen when there were two outs and two strikes. Fans of other teams have no idea the psychic damage inflicted by twice being one strike away against the Cardinals in 2011.
I had actual nightmares about Nelson Cruz mistiming his jump and baby arming that David Freese fly ball as it gets past him. This years' Rangers outfielders were consistently great in the playoffs chasing down balls.
I've been watching sports with a lot more detachment in recent years but when Josh Sborz got the called strike three and spiked his glove, the flood of emotion was wild. I'm almost crying and a dozen people text me, knowing how long I've wanted this to happen.
posted by rcade at 04:55 PM on November 04, 2023
I'm just glad the snakes didn't win it
posted by tron7 at 03:32 PM on November 02, 2023