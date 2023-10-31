NBA Pickem Week 2: Harden to Clippers Edition: There's a six-game slate of national TV games this week ahead of the in-season tournament that begins Friday. First up are the TNT doubleheader tonight of Knicks/Cavs and Spurs/Suns. I've opened in the lead over Werty. Make your picks and don't lose trust.
My picks:
Cavaliers by 10
Suns by 20 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 8 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 6
Bucks by 14 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Saw Wembayama open against the Mavericks. Seven foot four and he's pulling up and dropping threes. This is the weirdest timeline.
posted by rcade at 09:48 AM on October 31, 2023
My picks:
Knicks by 8
Suns by 8
posted by NoMich at 12:46 PM on October 31, 2023
My picks:
Cavaliers by 6
Suns by 8
Thunder by 4
Lakers by 14 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:15 PM on October 31, 2023
I watched the first half of the Spurs/Thunder pre-season game and Wemby vs. Chet is a mix of jaw-dropping talent and gangly-ass Kaiju on ice. Their first regular season match-up is two weeks from tonight on TNT. Should be a fun one.
On a personal note, I just snapped up a deal on a flight to LaGuardia in early February and am planning to go see the Mavs take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden (which will also be a TNT game). It's one of those things I've always daydreamed of doing when the stars aligned and I don't think they'll get any more lined up than they are this season. I haven't been to an NBA game in five years (last was Mavs @ Bulls early in Luka's rookie season), so I'm pretty damn excited to get the process going.
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:09 PM on October 31, 2023
Current Standings
