October 31, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 2: Harden to Clippers Edition: There's a six-game slate of national TV games this week ahead of the in-season tournament that begins Friday. First up are the TNT doubleheader tonight of Knicks/Cavs and Spurs/Suns. I've opened in the lead over Werty. Make your picks and don't lose trust.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:41 AM - 5 comments