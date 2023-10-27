CFL Pickem Week 21: No Drama Edition: There's nothing at stake in the final week of the regular season after Calgary grabbed the last playoff spot. A three-game slate begins Thursday night when Winnipeg visits Calgary. I'm holding on to a big lead in the CFL Pickem. Make your picks and get ready to enjoy some frosty playoff games.
My picks:
Stampeders by 7
Alouettes by 10
Argonauts by 14 (lock)
Hamilton and Montreal have to play each other again in a week. They should just throw weird trick plays at each other all game they would never otherwise call.
posted by rcade at 09:28 AM on October 26, 2023
My picks:
Stampeders by 10 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 23 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:15 PM on October 26, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 4 (lock)
Alouettes by 3 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 03:29 PM on October 26, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 3
Tiger-Cats by 4
Argonauts by 6
posted by The_Black_Hand at 08:53 PM on October 26, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 8 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 09:27 AM on October 27, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 09:21 AM on October 26, 2023