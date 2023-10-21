CFL Pickem Week 20: Green Day Edition: With the Grey Cup close enough to have scheduled Green Day as the halftime act, there's one last playoff spot up for grabs. Calgary and Saskatchewan can claim it if they win and the other loses. There are three games this weekend beginning Friday night when Calgary goes to British Columbia. I won the week and have a 92-point lead over Tommybiden. Make your picks.
My picks:
Lions by 14 (lock)
Argonauts by 7 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Lock 'em all, baby.
posted by rcade at 01:52 PM on October 19, 2023
My picks:
Lions by 21 (lock)
Argonauts by 12 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 27 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 02:52 PM on October 19, 2023
My picks:
Stampeders by 7 (lock)
Argonauts by 19 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 9 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:55 PM on October 19, 2023
My picks:
Lions by 13 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 17 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 04:40 PM on October 19, 2023
My picks:
Lions by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 12 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 12 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 08:01 PM on October 19, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 01:50 PM on October 19, 2023