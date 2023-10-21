October 19, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 20: Green Day Edition: With the Grey Cup close enough to have scheduled Green Day as the halftime act, there's one last playoff spot up for grabs. Calgary and Saskatchewan can claim it if they win and the other loses. There are three games this weekend beginning Friday night when Calgary goes to British Columbia. I won the week and have a 92-point lead over Tommybiden. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 01:50 PM - 6 comments