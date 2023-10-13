October 12, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 19: Final Stampede Edition: There are two Friday and two Saturday games in the CFL this weekend. I remain in the lead of our pickem through no fault of my own. Saskatchewan can clinch a playoff spot by beating Calgary on Friday, which would end a 17-year streak of the Stampeders making the postseason. Make your picks, Dudleys and Nells.

posted by rcade to football at 10:57 PM - 8 comments