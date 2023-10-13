CFL Pickem Week 19: Final Stampede Edition: There are two Friday and two Saturday games in the CFL this weekend. I remain in the lead of our pickem through no fault of my own. Saskatchewan can clinch a playoff spot by beating Calgary on Friday, which would end a 17-year streak of the Stampeders making the postseason. Make your picks, Dudleys and Nells.
My picks:
Lions by 13 (lock)
Stampeders by 7
Alouettes by 24 (lock)
posted by rcade at 10:59 PM on October 12, 2023
Revised picks:
Argonauts by 14 (lock)
posted by rcade at 11:00 PM on October 12, 2023
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 4
Stampeders by 6
Alouettes by 14 (lock)
Argonauts by 17 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 02:18 AM on October 13, 2023
My picks:
Lions by 7
Roughriders by 3
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 7
posted by tommybiden at 08:25 AM on October 13, 2023
My picks:
Lions by 13 (lock)
Stampeders by 7 (lock)
Elks by 3 (lock)
Argonauts by 17 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 08:44 AM on October 13, 2023
My picks:
Stampeders by 6 (lock)
Alouettes by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 8 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 07:27 PM on October 13, 2023
Lions by 9 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 07:27 PM on October 13, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 10:58 PM on October 12, 2023