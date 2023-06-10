CFL Pickem Week 18: More Like the Argo-NOTS Amirite? Edition: A late start from SportsFilter high command means just two CFL games to pick this weekend: Hamilton/Saskatchewan on Saturday and Ottawa/Montreal on Monday. I'm in first place but Tommybiden has gotten 20 points closer with an 100-point week. Not bad for a four-game schedule! Make your picks.
My picks:
Roughriders by 7
Alouettes by 30 (lock)
posted by rcade at 08:53 PM on October 06, 2023
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 4
Alouettes by 10
posted by ic23b at 09:26 PM on October 06, 2023
My picks:
Roughriders by 3
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 09:26 PM on October 06, 2023
Missing those first two games last week took me out of the running.
posted by ic23b at 09:29 PM on October 06, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 08:52 PM on October 06, 2023