October 06, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 18: More Like the Argo-NOTS Amirite? Edition: A late start from SportsFilter high command means just two CFL games to pick this weekend: Hamilton/Saskatchewan on Saturday and Ottawa/Montreal on Monday. I'm in first place but Tommybiden has gotten 20 points closer with an 100-point week. Not bad for a four-game schedule! Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 08:52 PM - 5 comments