October 06, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 18: More Like the Argo-NOTS Amirite? Edition: A late start from SportsFilter high command means just two CFL games to pick this weekend: Hamilton/Saskatchewan on Saturday and Ottawa/Montreal on Monday. I'm in first place but Tommybiden has gotten 20 points closer with an 100-point week. Not bad for a four-game schedule! Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 08:52 PM - 5 comments

Current Standings

posted by rcade at 08:52 PM on October 06, 2023

My picks:

Roughriders by 7
Alouettes by 30 (lock)

posted by rcade at 08:53 PM on October 06, 2023

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 4
Alouettes by 10

posted by ic23b at 09:26 PM on October 06, 2023

My picks:

Roughriders by 3
Alouettes by 10 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 09:26 PM on October 06, 2023

Missing those first two games last week took me out of the running.

posted by ic23b at 09:29 PM on October 06, 2023

