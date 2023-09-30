September 28, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 17: Indigenous Edition: There are Friday and Saturday doubleheaders in the CFL this weekend, beginning tomorrow with 12-1 Toronto at 10-4 Winnipeg, a game that would be more interesting if any team in the East was close to the Argonauts. I'm in first place by 18 over Ic23b. Make your picks and join the CFL in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Saturday.

posted by rcade to football at 11:08 PM - 7 comments