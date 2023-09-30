CFL Pickem Week 17: Indigenous Edition: There are Friday and Saturday doubleheaders in the CFL this weekend, beginning tomorrow with 12-1 Toronto at 10-4 Winnipeg, a game that would be more interesting if any team in the East was close to the Argonauts. I'm in first place by 18 over Ic23b. Make your picks and join the CFL in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Saturday.
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
Alouettes by 3
Tiger-Cats by 3
posted by rcade at 11:09 PM on September 28, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 12:48 PM on September 29, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 3 (lock)
Lions by 13 (lock)
Redblacks by 3 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:02 PM on September 29, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Lions by 15 (lock)
Redblacks by 3
Tiger-Cats by 5
posted by The_Black_Hand at 06:46 PM on September 29, 2023
My picks:
Redblacks by 4
Tiger-Cats by 6
Didn't get the email in time so I missed the two first games.
posted by ic23b at 01:46 AM on September 30, 2023
