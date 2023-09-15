September 14, 2023

Max Scherzer Likely to Miss Playoffs Too: Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer has a teres major strain (never heard of that) and will miss the rest of the regular season and "likely" the playoffs as well, general manager Chris Young said. The Rangers are a game behind Houston in the AL West race and in second in the wild card race, with Seattle and Toronto close enough to potentially keep them out of the postseason.

posted by rcade to baseball at 01:01 PM - 6 comments