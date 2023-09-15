Max Scherzer Likely to Miss Playoffs Too: Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer has a teres major strain (never heard of that) and will miss the rest of the regular season and "likely" the playoffs as well, general manager Chris Young said. The Rangers are a game behind Houston in the AL West race and in second in the wild card race, with Seattle and Toronto close enough to potentially keep them out of the postseason.
Teres major is a fantastic and generally fairly reasonably priced cut of beef if you have access to a proper butcher. This is the first time I can recall hearing it in relation to an injury, though.
May have to run by my local this weekend so I can eat my feelings. I've really enjoyed watching Max's starts.
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:04 PM on September 14, 2023
*Everyone* knows that Teres Major Strain is a Rush album from 1977.
posted by NoMich at 03:06 PM on September 14, 2023
Teres Major is the larger of 2 adjacent islands in the scapulohumeral atoll. It can be damaged by too much activity in Glen O'Humeral's joint. I looked it up, and that's what I understood.
posted by Howard_T at 03:26 PM on September 14, 2023
That teres major beef selection looks similar to an eye of the round, which was a popular budget cut o' the cow back in the day. At least with my mother.
You get past Friday in a 1960's Catholic household, you are gonna see some reasonably priced beef.
posted by beaverboard at 03:41 PM on September 14, 2023
*Pause*
(my neighborhood borders both The Hill [STL's Little Italy, where Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola grew up] and Dogtown [STL's traditional Irish neighborhood]. On certain weekends it kinda feels like I live in the parking lot of a 60s American Catholic version of Silver Dollar City.)
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:40 PM on September 14, 2023
a teres major strain (never heard of that)
That's when anatomy merges with astronomy.
My recent bone injury is named after the constellation ulna minor.
posted by beaverboard at 02:47 PM on September 14, 2023