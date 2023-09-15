CFL Pickem Week 15: Placeholder Headline Edition: The CFL returns with doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday nights. Ic23b continues to lead the pickem by four points. Make your picks!
Wish I could see some of these games. Every time I try CFL+ I'm told the stream is not allowed in the U.S.
CBS Sports Network has a lot of the games if that's available where you are (I've seen quite a few because of them)
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:59 AM on September 14, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 13 (lock)
Roughriders by 3 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 8 (lock)
Lions by 22 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:00 AM on September 14, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 11 (lock)
Roughriders by 6
Blue Bombers by 12 (lock)
Lions by 12 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 07:56 AM on September 14, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 14 (lock)
Elks by 3
Blue Bombers by 17 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 12:03 PM on September 14, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 8 (lock)
Elks by 3
Blue Bombers by 5 (lock)
Lions by 12 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 05:43 PM on September 14, 2023
Current Standings
My picks:
Argonauts by 13 (lock)
Roughriders by 7
Blue Bombers by 24 (lock)
Lions by 34 (lock)
posted by rcade at 10:54 PM on September 13, 2023