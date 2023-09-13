September 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers out for the season: Aaron Rodgers tears his Achilles tendon fourth play into the Jets' season. Is this the most Jets thing to Jets in the history of the Jets? Well, since 1999, yeah. Does this mean that the Patriots will hire the Jets defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich, after Saleh retires at the end of the season and appoints Ulbrich as the new head coach?

posted by NoMich to football at 02:12 PM - 1 comment