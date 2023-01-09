August 30, 2023

Coach Prime Decimated the Roster in Colorado: Deion Sanders has 86 new players on his roster in Colorado including 53 incoming transfers, the most ever in college football. Only 10 scholarship athletes survived the purge. Former FSU defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews, a Sanders mentor who played under Alabama legend Paul "Bear" Bryant, said, "It reminded me so much of Coach Bryant. His deal was you get in or you get out. He wasn't going to have a meeting and try to encourage you to join his team."

posted by rcade to football at 12:25 PM - 4 comments