August 14, 2023

Lawsuit: The Tuohy Family Robbed Michael Oher Blind: Everyone knows the heart-warming story of how the affluent southerners Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy adopted Michael Oher out of homelessness and poverty and he became a star offensive lineman at the University of Mississippi and Baltimore Ravens. Oher's newly filed lawsuit alleges that they didn't adopt him, but they did trick him into signing a conservatorship that has enabled the Tuohys and their two biological children to earn millions in royalties from The Blind Side movie and related projects while Oher didn't see a penny.

posted by rcade to football at 05:34 PM - 4 comments