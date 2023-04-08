CFL Pickem Week 9: Best of the West Edition: B.C. and Winnipeg play tonight in a matchup of the top two teams in the West. In the pickem Tommybiden takes first place back from Ic23b, scoring 72 points to tie for best week with Jagsnumberone. Make your picks.
My picks:
Lions by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 14 (lock)
Alouettes by 4 (lock)
Redblacks by 3
posted by ic23b at 11:52 AM on August 03, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Argonauts by 23 (lock)
Alouettes by 3 (lock)
Redblacks by 6 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:46 PM on August 03, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3
Roughriders by 5
posted by The_Black_Hand at 03:31 PM on August 03, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 16 (lock)
Alouettes by 7
Redblacks by 4
posted by tommybiden at 06:02 PM on August 03, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 4 (lock)
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Redblacks by 10 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 06:43 PM on August 03, 2023
Current Standings
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 7
Argonauts by 20
Alouettes by 17
Redblacks by 3
posted by rcade at 09:37 AM on August 03, 2023