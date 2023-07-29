Shohei Ohtani is very, very good at baseball.: In the first game of today's doubleheader at Detroit, Ohtani threw his first complete game, an 11K, 1-hit shutout. And then followed that up with a 2-HR performance in Game 2.
Absolutely incredible
Ohtani is the first player to throw a shutout as well as hit two home runs on the same day since Sonny Siebert performed the feat while a member of the Red Sox back in 1971.
Why have I never heard of Sonny Siebert and his feat until now?
I don't know, but I suspect a vast conspiracy involving beaverboard, Howard, and possibly the long lost yerfatma predicated on suppressing such information.
a vast conspiracy
I plead guilty to the charge, your honor. I had thought many times about Siebert whenever I heard about another of Otani's feats. My reason for silence is a reluctance to reveal my advancing years. I don't remember the specific incident of a shutout and 2 home runs, but I do remember Siebert frequently having been used as a pinch hitter by the Red Sox. I find it odd that the current announcing crew and public relations people seem to have forgotten him.
According to the Boston Globe, "In June 1973, Phillies starting pitcher Ken Brett homered in four consecutive starts."
Why had I never heard of or forgotten about that?
Yerfatma is in the Federal Witness Protection Program and is unable to respond to any new allegations at this time.
Sometimes when a remarkable player comes along in a sport I figure that there are probably some 10 to 12 year olds out there following along very carefully and they'll eventually grow up to be great players in their own right. Like all the kids that took up golf when Tiger blew up the PGA Tour.
But I truly don't think I'll ever see another Ohtani come along. Maybe I'm already wrong and there's a wunderkind developing out there somewhere, but I'm not expecting to see it. Not at the Shohei level.
