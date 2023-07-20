CFL Pickem Week 7: Mason Fine Edition: There are four games in Canadian football this week beginning tomorrow night when the winless Edmonton Elks visit the 4-2 Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The highlight of the week is when former Mean Green quarterback Mason Fine takes over the Jolly Green as Saskatchewan goes to British Columbia on Saturday. Tommybiden takes over first place with a 48-point week despite a blown lock -- probably because nobody expected that miracle last-minute Ottawa comeback over Winnipeg.
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 20 (lock)
Argonauts by 13 (lock)
Roughriders by 6
Redblacks by 7
Mason's a better quarterback than that long bomb last week that was completed because the defenders did their best impersonation of the Black Sox.
posted by rcade at 08:24 PM on July 19, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 15 (lock)
Argonauts by 7 (lock)
Lions by 8 (lock)
Stampeders by 4
posted by ic23b at 09:06 PM on July 19, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 27 (lock)
Argonauts by 11 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
Stampeders by 11 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 09:07 PM on July 19, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 17 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Stampeders by 3 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:03 PM on July 19, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 19 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 6
Lions by 8 (lock)
Stampeders by 10 (lock)
posted by jjzucal at 05:34 AM on July 20, 2023
Current Standings, aside from The_Black_Hand who is in fifth place at 266 (not shown).
posted by rcade at 08:22 PM on July 19, 2023