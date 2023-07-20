July 19, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 7: Mason Fine Edition: There are four games in Canadian football this week beginning tomorrow night when the winless Edmonton Elks visit the 4-2 Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The highlight of the week is when former Mean Green quarterback Mason Fine takes over the Jolly Green as Saskatchewan goes to British Columbia on Saturday. Tommybiden takes over first place with a 48-point week despite a blown lock -- probably because nobody expected that miracle last-minute Ottawa comeback over Winnipeg.

