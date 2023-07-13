CFL Pickem Week 6: French Canadian Edition: For the third week in a row, the winless Edmonton Elks open the CFL slate, this time at home tonight against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In the pickem La Main Noire keeps first with 266, 10 ahead of La Biden Tommy. Scooby wins the week with 92. Faites vos choix.
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 14 (lock)
Argonauts by 18 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Stampeders by 3
posted by rcade at 05:45 AM on July 13, 2023
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 6
Argonauts by 6
Blue Bombers by 22 (lock)
Stampeders by 5
posted by tommybiden at 08:30 AM on July 13, 2023
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)
Alouettes by 3
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Roughriders by 4
posted by ic23b at 12:09 PM on July 13, 2023
My picks:
Elks by 3
Argonauts by 6
Blue Bombers by 16 (lock)
Roughriders by 18 (lock)
The streak ends tonight! maybe
posted by tahoemoj at 12:49 PM on July 13, 2023
Revised picks:
Argonauts by 3
posted by ic23b at 02:30 PM on July 13, 2023
My picks:
Elks by 3
Argonauts by 6
Blue Bombers by 12
Roughriders by 5
Tonight's the night ... maybe ... I hope ...
posted by jjzucal at 03:16 PM on July 13, 2023
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 17 (lock)
Roughriders by 7 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:52 PM on July 13, 2023
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 4 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Roughriders by 10
posted by scooby10672 at 06:50 PM on July 13, 2023
jjzucal, I'll lock my Elks pick if you do.
posted by tahoemoj at 07:25 PM on July 13, 2023
Revised picks:
Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 07:44 PM on July 13, 2023
