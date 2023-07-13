July 13, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 6: French Canadian Edition: For the third week in a row, the winless Edmonton Elks open the CFL slate, this time at home tonight against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In the pickem La Main Noire keeps first with 266, 10 ahead of La Biden Tommy. Scooby wins the week with 92. Faites vos choix.

posted by rcade to football at 05:41 AM - 11 comments

Current Standings

posted by rcade at 05:42 AM on July 13, 2023

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 14 (lock)
Argonauts by 18 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Stampeders by 3

posted by rcade at 05:45 AM on July 13, 2023

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 6
Argonauts by 6
Blue Bombers by 22 (lock)
Stampeders by 5

posted by tommybiden at 08:30 AM on July 13, 2023

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)
Alouettes by 3
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Roughriders by 4

posted by ic23b at 12:09 PM on July 13, 2023

My picks:

Elks by 3
Argonauts by 6
Blue Bombers by 16 (lock)
Roughriders by 18 (lock)

The streak ends tonight! maybe

posted by tahoemoj at 12:49 PM on July 13, 2023

Revised picks:

Argonauts by 3

posted by ic23b at 02:30 PM on July 13, 2023

My picks:

Elks by 3
Argonauts by 6
Blue Bombers by 12
Roughriders by 5

Tonight's the night ... maybe ... I hope ...

posted by jjzucal at 03:16 PM on July 13, 2023

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 17 (lock)
Roughriders by 7 (lock)

posted by jagsnumberone at 03:52 PM on July 13, 2023

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 4 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Roughriders by 10

posted by scooby10672 at 06:50 PM on July 13, 2023

jjzucal, I'll lock my Elks pick if you do.

posted by tahoemoj at 07:25 PM on July 13, 2023

Revised picks:

Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 07:44 PM on July 13, 2023

