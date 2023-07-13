July 13, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 6: French Canadian Edition: For the third week in a row, the winless Edmonton Elks open the CFL slate, this time at home tonight against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In the pickem La Main Noire keeps first with 266, 10 ahead of La Biden Tommy. Scooby wins the week with 92. Faites vos choix.

rcade - 11 comments