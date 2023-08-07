"Let me make barbecue chicken out of you.": Following the departure of Shannon Sharpe, and the inability of FS1 to find anybody who wants to work with Skip Bayless, the enfant terrible of shock jock sports TV goes after his "dream partner," Charles Barkley, in the most public, most desperate way possible.
posted by The_Black_Hand to media at 08:49 AM - 4 comments
"I'd rather make churros on PBS with Rick Bayless" - Chuck, hopefully.
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:45 AM on July 07, 2023
I vote for Richard Sherman, who would be serious about skewering Skip.
At least for the next couple of years till we see if Coach Prime is going to be competitive at Colorado.
Since I don't really care what happens to Skip, Plan B would be Rudy Giuliani.
posted by beaverboard at 09:51 AM on July 07, 2023
TSN picks up some of the talking head shows. It's an instant channel turn when I see/hear skip. stephen a. as well, for that matter. It's just so much nonsense.
posted by tommybiden at 11:14 AM on July 07, 2023
This is so cringe I actually feel bad for Bayless. Barkley has the best talking gig in sports alongside the rest of the NBA on TNT crew. He's not going to tie a bony white albatross around his neck.
The part about how he "could, dare I say, actually have a life and forget about prepping so furiously hard" is such tedious self-aggrandizement.
Are there really people out there charmed by this clod? There must be but I can't understand why.
posted by rcade at 09:44 AM on July 07, 2023