June 29, 2023

NHL Playoff Pickem Champion: Ic23b: The winner of the SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pickem is Ic23b, who took the lead after the conference finals and enlarged it in the Finals. There must now be the winner's customary choosing of the team to be pucked. Congratulations to Ic23b and Costanza winner Rumple, who seized that crown with a hard-fought 0 score this time around.

posted by rcade to hockey at 10:37 AM - 1 comment