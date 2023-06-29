NHL Playoff Pickem Champion: Ic23b: The winner of the SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pickem is Ic23b, who took the lead after the conference finals and enlarged it in the Finals. There must now be the winner's customary choosing of the team to be pucked. Congratulations to Ic23b and Costanza winner Rumple, who seized that crown with a hard-fought 0 score this time around.
Well done, Ic. I plan to spend the remainder of the day pouting about the Costanza that was snatched from me in the waning moments of the competition.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:58 PM on June 29, 2023