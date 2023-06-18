Bob Huggins steps down after arrest for DUI: Huggins was charged with driving under the influence on Friday night after his SUV had stopped in the middle of traffic...with a shredded tire and the driver’s side door open at about 8:30 p.m. Huggins allegedly blew a 0.21% bac on the scene.
posted by NoMich to basketball at 11:12 AM - 1 comment
It's long seemed as though one could pick from any number of Biblical passages and reference them to the life of Bob Huggins. A man of clear qualities and obvious flaws, made large by his being in the public eye. And in Kansas and West Virginia, one of the highest paid state employees.
Drawing on the language of my Catholic childhood with no ill will or sense of schadenfreude, Huggins' eventual downfall seemed almost preordained.
posted by beaverboard at 12:36 PM on June 18, 2023