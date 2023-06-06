PGA Tour Merges with LIV Golf, DP World Tour: In a deal reached without the knowledge of many of their golfers, the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and DP World Tour are merging into a single organization. The particulars released so far are vague but Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will be the new entity's "exclusive investor" and its fund governor joins the PGA Tour policy board. An unnamed PGA golfer whose name probably rhymes with Corey Spackelroy told ESPN, "It's insanity. The LIV tour was dead in the water. It wasn't working. Now, you're throwing them a life jacket? Is the moral of the story to just always take the money?"
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:28 PM on June 06, 2023
Now the PGA is just as rotten with Saudi money as LIV.
posted by rcade at 03:30 PM on June 06, 2023
The prominent PGA players who stood firm and upheld the tour must feel utterly betrayed.
The secrecy and blindsiding accompanying the negotiations and decision are beyond reprehensible.
Does this mean that tour players can now carry scimitars in their bag for when they hit into deep rough or their caddy displeases them?
No doubt Donald is already working the phones trying to get more events steered to his properties.
Are there any hedge fund honchos out there who want to say fuck the new PGA and start their own tour?
posted by beaverboard at 04:32 PM on June 06, 2023
Gross.
Outside of a few dramatic Sunday afternoons over the years I've never much cared for golf, but this undoubtedly sucks for the players that took the high ground and (at least some percentage of) fans. Club soccer has never been a huge part of my sports fandom, but I was kind of surprisingly bummed the first time I said out loud "well, I used to call myself a Newcastle supporter until...". I hate to see another pin - any pin - fall in this direction.
I was curious about how this might affect the LPGA, but from what I can tell they're an entirely independent organization. I wonder if they might make that a little more clear to try to fend off any perception of guilt by association.
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:19 PM on June 06, 2023
I have to admit, I'm shocked at this development. Not really sure how it's all going to work, but we'll see.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:27 PM on June 06, 2023