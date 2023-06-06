June 06, 2023

PGA Tour Merges with LIV Golf, DP World Tour: In a deal reached without the knowledge of many of their golfers, the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and DP World Tour are merging into a single organization. The particulars released so far are vague but Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will be the new entity's "exclusive investor" and its fund governor joins the PGA Tour policy board. An unnamed PGA golfer whose name probably rhymes with Corey Spackelroy told ESPN, "It's insanity. The LIV tour was dead in the water. It wasn't working. Now, you're throwing them a life jacket? Is the moral of the story to just always take the money?"

posted by rcade to golf at 12:20 PM - 5 comments