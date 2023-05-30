NBA Playoff Pickem: NBA Finals: The NBA Finals begin Thursday when the Miami Heat face the Denver Nuggets in the Mile High City. For this round pick the winner and games required along with seven props and a tiebreaker. NoMich has climbed to first after scoring 27 points in the conference finals, followed by five players within 10 points. Make your picks.
My picks:
Nuggets in 6
Top point scorer: Jamal Murray
Top rebounder: Nikola Jokic
Game 1 winner: Nuggets
Most points in one game: Nuggets
Series MVP: Nikola Jokic
Top fouler: Bam Adebayo
Top three-point shooter: Jamal Murray
Winning team points last game: 113
I'm expecting the Heat to bring some of that Florida humidity with them and make Denver sweat. But this will be the Nuggets year.
posted by rcade at 10:43 AM on May 30, 2023
My picks:
Nuggets in 5
Top point scorer: Nikola Jokic
Top rebounder: Nikola Jokic
Game 1 winner: Nuggets
Most points in one game: Nuggets
Series MVP: Nikola Jokic
Top fouler: JIMMY BUTLER
Top three-point shooter: Jamal Murray
Winning team points last game: 112
I'm fighting to get out of last place.
posted by ic23b at 02:49 PM on May 30, 2023
My picks:
Nuggets in 5
Top point scorer: Jokic
Top rebounder: Jokic
Game 1 winner: Nuggets
Most points in one game: Nuggets
Series MVP: Jokic
Top fouler: Adebayo
Top three-point shooter: Murray
Winning team points last game: 121
posted by rumple at 03:01 PM on May 30, 2023
