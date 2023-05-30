May 30, 2023

NBA Playoff Pickem: NBA Finals: The NBA Finals begin Thursday when the Miami Heat face the Denver Nuggets in the Mile High City. For this round pick the winner and games required along with seven props and a tiebreaker. NoMich has climbed to first after scoring 27 points in the conference finals, followed by five players within 10 points. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:38 AM - 4 comments