May 22, 2023

Matt Araiza Believes He Deserves Shot at NFL: Matt Araiza was one of the most hyped college punters in decades going into the 2022 NFL Draft, an NCAA record setter with a 51.19 yard average called "Punt God" by fans. Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round and named the starter, he was released before playing a game after being accused in a civil lawsuit of gang rape at a San Diego State off-campus party. The school's investigation found no wrongdoing by Araiza and the D.A. has announced it is not pressing charges. He's fighting to clear his name and get back to the NFL. "There was a time in this country and in the world where a woman would come forward and no one would believe them, and that's not right. But the pendulum has swung to the other end. And it feels like it's instantly believed, and I don't think that’s right, either," Araiza said.

posted by rcade to football at 01:32 PM - 3 comments