NFL Teams Want to Permanently Host Black Friday Game: Now that the NFL has invaded college football's turf on Black Friday with an annual game beginning this year, several NFL teams want to be the Detroit Lions or Dallas Cowboys of that day -- including the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. The inaugural game will feature the Miami Dolphins facing the Jets on Amazon Prime.
The Jets were on the first MNF broadcast as I recall.
They need to show that they're on a path to relevance before permanently hosting a national game.
All those years of the noncompetitive Lions hosting Turkey Day games, ugh. I want the Lions to be relevant. They're getting very close.
posted by beaverboard at 04:03 PM on May 16, 2023