NBA Pickem Week 3: Conference Finals : The conference finals are set: Lakers vs. Nuggets in the West beginning Tuesday night and Heat vs. Celtics in the East beginning Wednesday night. Jjzucal continues to lead the playoff pickem with 103, but Ufez scored a massive 49 points to trail by only three. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:45 AM - 10 comments
My picks:
Nuggets in 6
Celtics in 6
Top point scorer: Jayson Tatum
Top rebounder: Nikola Jokic
Top scoring team: Nuggets
Top defending team: Celtics
The prospect of another Celtics-Lakers clash in the Finals is appealing, but I want to see Jokic lift the Larry.
posted by rcade at 09:53 AM on May 15, 2023
No team scored 130 last round.
Phoenix did several SpoFites dirty by walking off the court in Game 4 with a 129-124 win.
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:06 AM on May 15, 2023
My picks:
Lakers in 6
Heat in 7
Top point scorer: Jokic
Top rebounder: Davis
Top scoring team: Lakers
Top defending team: Heat
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:50 PM on May 15, 2023
My picks:
Lakers in 6
Celtics in 6
Top point scorer: Tatum
Top rebounder: Jokic
Top scoring team: Celtics
Top defending team: Celtics
Let my adult son take Mom to yesterday's game 7. He is not speaking to us today -- sore throat from excessive screaming. High and low scoring teams in this set is a tough call. I have to think that Celtics on both sides of the ball are sufficiently better than Heat to take both honors.
posted by Howard_T at 02:46 PM on May 15, 2023
My picks:
Nuggets in 6
Celtics in 7
Top point scorer: N. Jokic (DEN)
Top rebounder: A. Davis (LAL)
Top scoring team: Nuggets
Top defending team: Celtics
posted by NoMich at 04:15 PM on May 15, 2023
rcade!
You have this as the last question in the pick 'em form: Pick a team that give up the fewest points per game
But on this page, it sez: Team scoring 130
posted by NoMich at 04:17 PM on May 15, 2023
Thanks. Fixed.
posted by rcade at 05:24 PM on May 15, 2023
My picks:
Nuggets in 6
Celtics in 7
Top point scorer: Jokic
Top rebounder: Jokic
Top scoring team: Celtics
Top defending team: Lakers
posted by rumple at 06:43 PM on May 15, 2023
My picks:
Nuggets in 6
Celtics in 7
Top point scorer: Jimmy Butler MIA
Top rebounder: Anthony Davis LAL
Top scoring team: Celtics
Top defending team: Celtics
posted by ic23b at 10:08 PM on May 15, 2023
Current Standings
No team scored 130 last round. For this round the fourth prop is to pick the team that will give up the fewest points per game.
Multiple players had Devin Booker as one of the top three scorers and Nikola Jokic as a top three rebounder. Ufez was the only one to have the Nuggets as top scoring team.
In this round you have to get the top two in the scorer and rebounder props, not three.
posted by rcade at 09:48 AM on May 15, 2023