May 15, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 3: Conference Finals : The conference finals are set: Lakers vs. Nuggets in the West beginning Tuesday night and Heat vs. Celtics in the East beginning Wednesday night. Jjzucal continues to lead the playoff pickem with 103, but Ufez scored a massive 49 points to trail by only three. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:45 AM - 10 comments