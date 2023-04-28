NBA Playoff Pickem Round 2: Conference Semifinals: The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets begin the second round of the NBA playoffs Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, so it's time to make your picks in that series, the Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics. The fourth series will be decided by Sunday. As it stands now, Jjzucal leads the pickem with 40 points.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:11 AM - 5 comments
My picks:
Suns in 7
Heat in 6
76ers in 7
Top point scorer: Devin Booker
Top rebounder: Joel Embiid
Top scoring team: Heat
Team scoring 130: Suns
I can't believe the Bucks are done. I'm looking forward in particular to the Nuggets and Suns, though we just cut the cable and I may have to enjoy it on SiriusXM instead of television.
posted by rcade at 11:12 AM on April 28, 2023
Congrats on cutting the cord! If you have someone close enough that still pays for cable and is willing to share their login creds, it's awfully easy to stream live via whatever device. I've used my 70-something parents' Cox login on my Roku and the ESPN/TNT apps have worked (mostly) seamlessly for years despite the fact that Cox doesn't even provide service in the greater STL area.
Jimmy Butler is a bad man on a heck of a tear, and despite my 17-year-long grudge against the Heat I'm gonna have a hard time not rooting for him/them for as long as they hang around.
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:18 PM on April 28, 2023
My picks:
Nuggets in 6
Knicks in 7
Celtics in 6
posted by Howard_T at 02:49 PM on April 28, 2023
My picks:
Suns in 7
Heat in 6
76ers in 7
Top point scorer: D. Booker (PHX)
Top rebounder: J. Embiid (PHI)
Top scoring team: Suns
Team scoring 130: Suns
posted by NoMich at 03:39 PM on April 28, 2023
Current Standings
Three props are yet to be determined in round 1 and the fourth could still award some points for 130-point games.
posted by rcade at 11:12 AM on April 28, 2023