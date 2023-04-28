April 28, 2023

NBA Playoff Pickem Round 2: Conference Semifinals: The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets begin the second round of the NBA playoffs Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, so it's time to make your picks in that series, the Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics. The fourth series will be decided by Sunday. As it stands now, Jjzucal leads the pickem with 40 points.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:11 AM - 5 comments