Browns to Rebuild Stadium, Play Somewhere Else 2-3 Years: The Cleveland Browns are rebuilding Cleveland Stadium, which means a temporary move somewhere else for several seasons. A likely spot is Columbus to share Ohio Stadium with the Buckeyes. The project needs to be complete by 2028.
Oil Can Boyd on the sudden weather changes at Cleveland's old Municipal Stadium:
"That's what they get for building a ballpark next to the ocean".
First the Browns restructure Deshaun's contract. Now he has go off somewhere to play in relative obscurity.
By the time the team returns to Cleveland, Watson will no longer be on the roster and they'll be sending his guaranteed paychecks to The First National Bank of Bobby Bonilla.
posted by beaverboard at 07:29 PM on April 17, 2023
Hey, he was a great college quarterback. Maybe they think suiting him up in Ohio Stadium will turn him back into a winner.
posted by bender at 10:25 PM on April 17, 2023
Didn't Tottenham also rebuild a big part of its ground without closing?
posted by rcade at 11:00 AM on April 18, 2023
As a Buckeyes fan, this makes me very sad. It's going to take a shitload of bleach and Febreze to wash the Browns-stink of futility out of Ohio Stadium when they go back to Cleveburgh.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:41 PM on April 18, 2023
They played all their home games of 2017/18 and most of them in 2018/19 at Wembley.
posted by owlhouse at 09:30 PM on April 18, 2023
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of an approximately $300,000,000 renovation to Rogers Centre (Skydome). They are doing it over 3 off-seasons. What am I missing in the Cleveland renovations that that wasn't an option?
posted by tommybiden at 05:52 PM on April 17, 2023