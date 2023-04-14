Enter the SportsFilter NBA Playoff Pickem: With all teams set but the final two play-in victors, it's time for another NBA Playoff Pickem. First prize is an NBA 59Fifty cap of the team of your choice. Start by picking the eight series winners in this round and four prop bets. The playoffs begin Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern when Brooklyn visits Philly. Good luck!
My picks:
76ers in 5
Celtics in 5
Cavaliers in 6
Warriors in 6
Lakers in 7
Bucks in 6
Suns in 5
Nuggets in 5
Top point scorer: J. Embiid (PHI)
Top rebounder: A. Davis (LAL)
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by NoMich at 07:55 AM on April 13, 2023
My picks:
76ers in 6
Celtics in 5
Cavaliers in 7
Kings in 6
Grizzlies in 6
Bucks in 5
Clippers in 7
Nuggets in 6
Top point scorer: Donovan Mitchell
Top rebounder: Joel Embiid
Top scoring team: Celtics
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by Goyoucolts at 10:40 AM on April 13, 2023
My picks:
76ers in 5
Celtics in 5
Cavaliers in 6
Warriors in 7
Grizzlies in 7
Bucks in 4
Suns in 5
Nuggets in 5
Top point scorer: Joel Embiid
Top rebounder: Domantas Sabonis
Top scoring team: Kings
Team scoring 130: Celtics
posted by ic23b at 01:13 PM on April 13, 2023
My picks:
76ers in 5
Celtics in 6
Knicks in 6
Warriors in 7
Lakers in 6
Bucks in 5
Suns in 6
Nuggets in 5
Top point scorer: Lebron James
Top rebounder: Anthony Davis
Top scoring team: Kings
Team scoring 130: Kings
posted by jjzucal at 01:57 PM on April 13, 2023
My picks:
76ers in 5
Celtics in 4
Cavaliers in 7
Warriors in 6
Lakers in 7
Bucks in 5
Suns in 6
Nuggets in 5
Top point scorer: Lebron James
Top rebounder: Jokic
Top scoring team: 76ers
Team scoring 130: 76ers
posted by rumple at 01:14 PM on April 14, 2023
My picks:
76ers in 6
Celtics in 5
Knicks in 7
Warriors in 6
Grizzlies in 5
Bucks in 5
Suns in 6
Nuggets in 6
Top point scorer: Joel Embiid
Top rebounder: Nikola Jokic
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Celtics
I'd love to be wrong about Sacramento going out in round one, but the Warriors will carry on the postseason tradition of crushing my hopes.
posted by rcade at 06:45 AM on April 13, 2023