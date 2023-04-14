April 13, 2023

Enter the SportsFilter NBA Playoff Pickem: With all teams set but the final two play-in victors, it's time for another NBA Playoff Pickem. First prize is an NBA 59Fifty cap of the team of your choice. Start by picking the eight series winners in this round and four prop bets. The playoffs begin Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern when Brooklyn visits Philly. Good luck!

posted by rcade to basketball at 06:43 AM - 6 comments