April 06, 2023

LIV Golfer: Of Course It's About the Money: Shortly before today's opening round of the Masters, Harold Varner III scoffed at the comments made by his fellow LIV golfers about why they joined the Saudi-bankrolled league: "They're full of shit. They're growing their pockets. I tell them all the time, you didn't come here to fucking grow the game. ... Some of these motherfuckers want their cake and eat it too."

posted by rcade to golf at 09:07 AM - 5 comments