LIV Golfer: Of Course It's About the Money: Shortly before today's opening round of the Masters, Harold Varner III scoffed at the comments made by his fellow LIV golfers about why they joined the Saudi-bankrolled league: "They're full of shit. They're growing their pockets. I tell them all the time, you didn't come here to fucking grow the game. ... Some of these motherfuckers want their cake and eat it too."
If Angel Cabrera ever gets out of jail, he could join the LIV tour as a "security consultant".
posted by beaverboard at 10:12 AM on April 06, 2023
I guess I just don't understand why "I did it for the money" is such a horrifying thing to say. This is golf--these aren't federal judges taking bribes pr policy makers drafting laws--it's a professional sport. Saying that you jumped ship for the LIV solely for the cash is completely understandable. Just like a free agent in the NFL, NBA, MLB, or NHL jumping ship to join a rival who offered more money, why do these guys owe the PGA their undying loyalty?
Of course, the source of that money can eat shit and the cash-based redemption arc of the Saudi royal family shouldn't go very far. But that shouldn't preclude the players from making honest statements about their motivation.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:42 PM on April 06, 2023
The LIV players might not be so hated if they were honest. LIV grosses me out but I must admit that Harold's comments made me admire the cut of his jib.
It would also help if they weren't suing the PGA for taking away some opportunities they had because they were members.
posted by rcade at 02:28 PM on April 06, 2023
Since I spent something like 60 of my 82 years on this earth as a working stiff, I have developed some rules pertaining to the rewards for one's labors. Note that 12 of the non-working years have been spent living off of the earnings of the 60 years of work.
1. Before you take a job, make sure that the compensation is fair and adequate for the job.
2. Once you accept the job, make sure you fulfill all of the conditions and requirements of the job.
3. Doing a little bit more than the job requires has a positive effect on your continuing employment and increased compensation therefor.
4. Adhering to rules 1 - 3, above, will result in your being able to ignore any criticism of your work or effort.
In summary, if someone hands you a bunch of money, check for all the strings that may be attached, take the money, and then go out and earn it.
posted by Howard_T at 04:34 PM on April 06, 2023
Do be careful, Harold. Straight talk about your fellow Khash Hoggs could land you the royal treatment.
The press learns that you are no longer a member of the LIV tour when a low level unnamed source at the consulate confirms that you have been dismembered.
posted by beaverboard at 09:56 AM on April 06, 2023