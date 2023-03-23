March 22, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 17: March Marches On Edition: The only national games this week are an ESPN doubleheader tonight where Golden State visits Dallas and Phoenix visits the L.A. Lakers. Four more games from NBA TV are in the pickem, including another reason for players to watch the Orlando Magic. You're welcome. I'm holding on to first place in the standings with Rumple 11 back. And my brackets aren't looking too shabby either.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:57 AM - 4 comments