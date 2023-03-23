NBA Pickem Week 17: March Marches On Edition: The only national games this week are an ESPN doubleheader tonight where Golden State visits Dallas and Phoenix visits the L.A. Lakers. Four more games from NBA TV are in the pickem, including another reason for players to watch the Orlando Magic. You're welcome. I'm holding on to first place in the standings with Rumple 11 back. And my brackets aren't looking too shabby either.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:57 AM - 4 comments
My picks:
Mavericks by 11
Suns by 6
Knicks by 13 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 9
Celtics by 10 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8
RIP Willis Reed. Anyone who saw it could never forget your entrance to the court in game 7 of the 1970 finals.
posted by Howard_T at 03:02 PM on March 22, 2023
My picks:
Mavericks by 8
Lakers by 8
Knicks by 8
Thunder by 8
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8
posted by NoMich at 04:09 PM on March 22, 2023
My picks:
Mavericks by 7 (slam dunk)
Suns by 6
Knicks by 14 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 4
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
76ers by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:01 PM on March 22, 2023
My picks:
Mavericks by 3
Lakers by 7
Knicks by 10 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 13 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
76ers by 6
posted by rcade at 12:00 PM on March 22, 2023