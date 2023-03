March 15, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 16: All Quiet on the NBA Front Edition: There's an ESPN doubleheader tonight and no national games after that, so the NBA Pickem schedule includes four on NBA TV. Is something else going on in basketball this week? My lead in the contest has shrunk to 12 points after NoMich's 36-point week. Make your picks and mind your brackets.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:13 AM - 6 comments