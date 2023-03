March 07, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 15: Can't Stop the Knicks Edition: There are eight NBA games on national TV this week beginning tonight with a TNT doubleheader of Sixers/Wolves and Grizzlies/Lakers. Nobody is more surprised to be leading than me, but failing to pick the Bucks/Sixers and Knicks/Celtics games at all worked out well for me. I'm ahead of Rumple by 28. Make your picks and check out the Knicks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:54 PM - 7 comments