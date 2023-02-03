NBA Pickem Week 14: Here a Game There a Game Everywhere a Game Game Edition: There are a whopping 13 games on the NBA's natty schedule this week, beginning tonight with a Lakers/Grizzlies and Timberwolves/Clippers double on TNT. The Rumplecadenskin tie has been broken and I'm leading by 5 over Rumple. Make your picks.
I finally won a week! Look out folks above me in the standings, I'm on my way to reclaiming the throne
posted by NoMich at 12:51 PM on February 28, 2023
My picks:
Lakers by 8 (slam dunk)
Timberwolves by 4
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 4
76ers by 8 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 4
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 4
Mavericks by 6
Lakers by 6
Celtics by 10 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 02:26 PM on February 28, 2023
My picks:
Grizzlies by 8
Clippers by 6
Celtics by 8
Trail Blazers by 6
76ers by 6
Warriors by 8
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 12 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 6
Suns by 6
Lakers by 6
Celtics by 6
Clippers by 6
posted by NoMich at 04:33 PM on February 28, 2023
My picks:
Grizzlies by 4
Clippers by 8
Celtics by 11 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 9
Mavericks by 12 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 5
Celtics by 10 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 11 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 8
Mavericks by 9
Lakers by 5
Celtics by 11
Clippers by 12
posted by Howard_T at 04:50 PM on February 28, 2023
My picks:
Grizzlies by 12 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 9 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6
Trail Blazers by 4
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:07 PM on February 28, 2023
My picks:
Clippers by 17 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 08:00 PM on February 28, 2023
My picks:
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 6
Mavericks by 8
Warriors by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 8 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 7
posted by rumple at 10:02 PM on February 28, 2023
Revised picks:
Warriors by 6
posted by NoMich at 07:57 AM on March 01, 2023
Revised picks:
Celtics by 10 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 3
posted by rcade at 06:02 PM on March 01, 2023
